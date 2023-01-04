Pravato Reminds Residents to Avoid Penalties by Paying General Taxes Prior to February 10th

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato reminds residents that the First Half of the 2023 General Tax Levy was due on January 1st, but can be paid without penalty through February 10th. Please be certain to sign your check, payable to Jeffrey P. Pravato, Receiver of Taxes. Indicate your property’s S.D. Code, Section, Block, Lot, and Phone number on the check.

“The Town of Oyster Bay did not raise taxes for 2023, however, the General Tax bill also includes amounts for Nassau County and special districts. New York State Laws allows my office to provide taxpayers with a 40-day penalty free period from the date the tax is due during which payment may be made without penalty,” added Receiver Pravato. “After the 40 days, State Law requires a one percent penalty be added for each month the tax remains unpaid, retroactive to January 1st. Don’t delay, make your payment before February 10th and ensure you aren’t paying more out of pocket than you need to.”

Taxes can be paid in-person at Town Hall North (74 Audrey Avenue in Oyster Bay) and at Town Hall South (977 Hicksville Road in Massapequa) daily from 9:00am to 4:45pm to assist residents and accept payments with either a check, cash or credit card.* Both indoor offices and walkup outdoor windows are staffed to assist the public. On February 9th and 10th, both offices will be open from 8:00am to 6:00pm. When paying in person, residents are reminded to bring the entire tax bill. Drop Boxes have been installed at both Town Hall North and Town Hall South for residents to make payments when the Tax Office is closed.

Residents who prefer to mail in their payments should send them to the Office of the Receiver of Taxes, 74 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, N.Y. 11771-1539. Please be certain to sign your check, and make it payable to Jeffrey P. Pravato, Receiver of Taxes. Indicate your property’s S.D. Code, Section, Block, Lot and phone number on the check, along with your payment stub. Residents should NOT write on, fold, staple or otherwise deface the tax stub as it can cause the computer system to reject the payment.

Taxpayers can access 2023 General Tax information at www.oysterbaytown.com. Residents may view tax bills, print out a hard copy, or pay taxes with an ACH check payment using a checking account for a service fee of $1.75 cents*, or by credit card for a much higher fee* charged by the credit card companies. *Town of Oyster Bay receives no portion of this fee.

For more information on property taxes and/or payments, residents may call at (516) 624-6400 or email receiveroftaxes@oysterbay-ny.gov. Callers are requested to have the school district, section, block and lot numbers of the property in question available. This information is listed on the tax bill and on the property deed.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay