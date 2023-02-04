Pre-Registration Period Now Open For 2023 Town Summer Recreation Program

Parents Can Upload Materials in Advance of Spring Registration for 2023 Program – Space is Limited

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Vicki Walsh announce that residents interested in having their children participate in the 2023 Summer Recreation Program can now upload necessary documents and materials for review in advance of the final registration period. This process is mandatory prior to registration this spring and will be performed fully online. This year’s Summer Recreation Program will once again include full-day options as well as the traditional program for children ages 4 through 12. Space is limited at each facility.

“The Town’s Summer Recreation Program features great summer fun for children at six of our Town parks, with activities including arts and crafts, various games, themed days, water fun, scavenger hunts and so much more,” said Supervisor Saladino. “To help streamline the registration process this year, residents will be able to sign-up their children online this spring, and can begin pre-registration today!”

All registrations for Summer Recreation will performed online this year. In an effort to simplify the process, the Town’s Parks Department is now accepting all necessary documentation, including proof of residency, child’s birth certificates, recent physicals etc. to be uploaded to a portal on the Town’s website prior to the final registration period this spring. This process is mandatory and ends on March 15th. Once all documentation is properly uploaded, parents/guardians will receive notification of approval to register, as well as directions for online registration.

How to upload materials (note: pre-registration does not guarantee a spot in this year’s Summer Recreation Program. Parents will need to perform final registration this spring)

Parents/guardians can visit www.oysterbaytown.com/parksportal

Select ‘My Account’ on the top right corner and log-in or create a new account (if your child was registered for the 2022 Summer Program, you already have an account, however documents must be uploaded)

After logging in, select ‘My Account,’ then Household & Member. Confirm all family members are listed. If needed, select ‘Add Family member’ at bottom of page and add a child or guardian to the household. Then SAVE

Select DOCUMENT UPLOAD from the portal menu. Each document must be uploaded as a separate file (make sure all scanned documents are legible)

Required documents:

Proof of residency (tax or utility bill)

Child’s Birth Certificate

Child’s Immunization Records (for full-day campers only)

Child’s recent physical (for full-day campers only)

Additional information, assistance and instructions are available by visiting the Town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/summerrecreation or by calling the Recreation Office at (516) 797-7945.

“We know many of our youngsters can’t wait for the warm weather and all the fun they have at the Town’s Summer Recreation Program,” said Councilwoman Walsh. “With full-day options again available at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park and Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, as well as our traditional programs at Ellsworth Allen Park in Farmingdale, Harry Tappen Beach in Glen Head and Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay, we look forward to another successful summer of fun!”

The mandatory pre-registration period, during which interested parents/guardians can upload documents and required materials for registration, is open now through March 15th. Submission of materials does not guarantee a spot in the 2023 program – parents must complete their registration this spring when final registration opens. Parents will receive an email from the Recreation Division confirming that all documents have been received, as well as directions on how to complete registration. All registration will take place online. For more information, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/summerrecreation or call the Town’s Recreation Office at (516) 797-7945.

