Protectors of Safety Take an Oath at Seaford Harbor

“We are the change” is this year’s theme for the Seaford Harbor Elementary School Safety Patrol, a group of 14 students who strive to keep their classmates safe. An installation ceremony was held on Sept. 22, with parents, classmates and elected officials in attendance.

The school had a Safety Patrol in the 1960s and Assistant Principal Caroline Stringer shared a photo of the original members at this year’s ceremony. Although it disbanded for several years, Safety Patrol was reinstituted in 2021 and this was the third group of students to be installed in its modern era.

School Safety Patrol, founded in 1920, is sponsored by AAA and approximately 650,000 students participate from 34,000 schools. At Seaford Harbor, interested fifth graders went through an application process and were chosen for demonstrating the seven qualities of a good patroller – dependable, polite and courteous, a good role model, trustworthy, respectful, proud and diligent.

Students received their bright green sashes, along with badges and pins, from AAA Northeast representative Geraldine DiSalvo and Principal Jennifer Bisulca. They then recited the Safety Patrol pledge to make it official.

Safety Patrol members will have assigned posts around the school during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal. They will help enforce safety rules and guide students to their destinations. Each student will also have an opportunity to serve as a sergeant, lieutenant and captain this year. Ms. Stringer said the Safety Patrol’s first few meetings of the year have focused on how they can be good leaders in school and in their community.

