PSEG Long Island Is Prepared For Impending Winter Storm

PSEG Long Island is committed to working safely to restore any potential power outages as quickly as possible, while providing excellent service.

PSEG Long Island is prepared for potential gusty winds and heavy rain expected throughout its service territory Thursday evening, Dec. 22, into Saturday, Dec. 24. The conditions may cause tree limbs to break, which can pull down wires, causing outages.

“We know how important it is for our customers to have power, especially during the holidays,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president of Transmission and Distribution at PSEG Long Island. “Heavy winds can increase the possibility of downed wires, which could cause power outages. If that happens, our crews are ready to restore electric service safely and as quickly as possible.”

As part of its commitment to bringing customers safe and reliable service regardless of extreme weather conditions, PSEG Long Island is closely monitoring the weather, and its personnel are performing system and logistics checks to ensure the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies. Additionally, crews are set to respond to any potential weather emergency. PSEG Long Island prepares year-round for extreme weather by strengthening and upgrading its infrastructure and through its robust tree-trimming program.

Customers should prepare for the potentially bad weather by being cautious and staying alert to their surroundings during and after storms. PSEG Long Island has provided storm preparation tips at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety.

Customer safety:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines, and immediately call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service at 800-490-0075, use the web chat feature at www.psegliny.com or call 911 to report a downed wire.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires, especially near water. Do not drive over – and do not stand near – downed power lines.

Downed lines are difficult to see in bad weather or standing water. If you encounter large pools of slush or standing water while driving, stop, back up and choose another path

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run a gasoline-powered generator in a garage or other enclosed space.

Stay connected:

Download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454). You can also report an outage through PSEG Long Island’s app or website at www.psegliny.com/outages or by using the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant[i] app on a smartphone.

To report an outage or downed wire, call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075, use the web chat feature at www.psegliny.com or 911.

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage through direct message and for updates before, during and after a storm.

Visit PSEG Long Island’s MyPower map for the latest outage information, restoration times and crew locations across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://mypowermap.psegliny.com/.

–Submitted by PSEG Long Island