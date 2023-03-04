Public Invited To Wantagh Budget Workshops

Community residents are welcome to attend the Wantagh School District’s upcoming public budget forums. The district will be offering four separate workshops regarding the 2023-2024 budget. There will be three evening workshops – Monday, March 6, Monday, March 20 and Monday, April 3 – all starting at 7 p.m. in the Wantagh High School cafeteria. For those unable to attend in the evening, a budget workshop will also take place on Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. at the Wantagh Public Library.

—Submitted by Blaine Malefatto