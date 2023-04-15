PWD Receives $5.4 Million For Contaminant Treatment

Funds will cover the construction of an advanced treatment facility

The Plainview Water District (PWD) is in receipt of a grant award as part of New York State’s Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) totaling $5.4 million. The funding will help with costs associated with constructing a state-of-the-art water treatment facility at the District’s Plant 7 well sites for the removal of emerging contaminants. To date, the Plainview Water District has secured more than $34 million in grants from New York State over the past five years.

“We are thankful to Governor Hochul and the state representatives that have made this funding available as it will help provide our residents with the highest quality water at a lower cost,” said PWD Chairman Marc Laykind “The Plainview Water District is proud of our actions and the progress we’ve made to complete required treatment systems to remove emerging contaminants, such as 1,4-dioxane and PFAS, from our groundwater. This grant funding allows us to complete these treatment projects while minimizing the financial burden on our residents.”

Construction at Plant 7, located on Washington Avenue, is currently underway and, when completed, represents a $6.8 million investment into the treatment facility. Over the next couple of months, the community will see the treatment facility take shape with an estimated completion date of the fall of 2023. This grant award has been crucial to minimizing financial impacts on residents as the District has been able to reallocate funding sources and use this grant money and its emerging contaminant reserve funds to minimize the amounts borrowed, which will save residents money in future debt costs.

“The significant level of funding we have received from the state to improve treatment facilities throughout the District is much appreciated and will allow us to continue providing the POB community with high quality water for decades to come,” said PWD Commissioner Andrew Bader. “Our team here is extremely proud of the fact that we mobilized to get treatment systems up and running without ever needing a compliance extension for the State’s new regulations. We are appreciative of the continued support from our region’s elected officials.”

The Plainview Water District currently has six advanced oxidation process (AOP) treatment systems in use across its service territory and has been delivering water treated for emerging contaminants ahead of the new strict water quality standards established by New York State, which went into effect in 2020. The treatment system, known as the Advanced Oxidation Process, when coupled with granular activated carbon (GAC) filtration tanks, is the only New York State Department of Health approved method of removing 1,4-dioxane from the public drinking water supply. Securing more than $34 million in grant funding has been crucial to absorb a substantial investment associated with constructing the required treatment facilities at impacted plant sites throughout the District.

“It has been a very humbling experience to see all of the details and work that goes into creating a new, state-of-the-art treatment facility and the speed in which these tasks are getting completed,” said PWD Commissioner Michael Chad. “The actions of this board and the District as a whole should provide comfort to every POB resident in the sense that the community’s water quality is our foremost priority. Our current and future residents all benefit from the actions and support happening at this time.”

