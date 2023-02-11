Readers Connect From School To School In Wantagh

A celebration of reading spanned all ages in the Wantagh School District on Feb. 1, as students and teachers from all five schools took part in World Read Aloud Day.

The district participated in the 14th annual event, which featured connections between the elementary and secondary schools. There were 46 pairs of teachers who signed up their classes to participate. From their own classrooms, high school and middle school students read to their elementary peers through Google Meet video conferences.

Several district and secondary administrators also visited elementary classes for in-person reading, including Superintendent John McNamara, Director of Humanities Julie Rosslee, guidance director Frank Muzio, high school Principal Dr. Paul Guzzone, middle school Principal Anthony Ciuffo and middle school Assistant Principal Rachel Quattrocchi.

“It was a great day for all of our adult and student participants to share in the joy and excitement of reading,” Ms. Rosslee said.

–Submitted by the Wantagh School District