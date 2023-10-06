Receiver Pravato Mails 2023-2024 School Tax Bills

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes, Jeffrey Pravato, reminds residents that the First Half of the 2023-2024 School Tax Levy is due on October 1st, but can be paid without penalty through November 13th. The Town of Oyster Bay is closed on November 10th in observance of Veteran’s Day.

“New York State Law allows my office to provide taxpayers with a 40-day penalty free period from the date the tax is due during which payment may be made without penalty,” Receiver Pravato explained. “After the 40 days, State Law requires a one percent penalty is added for each month the tax remains unpaid, retroactive to October 1st. Don’t delay, make your payment before November 13th and ensure you aren’t paying more out of pocket than you need to.”

The Tax Office is open in both Town Hall North, 74 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, and Town Hall South, 977 Hicksville Road, Massapequa, daily from 9:00 am to 4:45 pm to assist residents and accept payments with a check, cash or credit card (for a fee). Outdoor walkup windows are also available. On November 9th and 13th both offices will be open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. When paying in person, residents are reminded to bring the entire tax bill.

Residents who prefer to mail in their payments should send them to the Office of the Receiver of Taxes, 74 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, N.Y. 11771-1539. Please be certain to sign your check, and make it payable to Jeffrey P. Pravato, Receiver of Taxes. Indicate your property’s school district code, section, block, lot and phone number on the check. All mailed payments must have a United States Postal Service postmark dated on or before November 13th.

Taxpayers also have access to the 2023-2024 School Tax information on our online system via a link on the Town website, www.oysterbaytown.com. Residents may view current tax bills, print out a hard copy, or pay taxes with an ACH check payment for a service fee of $1.75, or by credit card for a much higher fee charged by the credit card companies. The Town of Oyster Bay receives no portion of this fee.

Receiver Pravato reminds residents that school budgets are set by their local school districts, and the Town of Oyster Bay is not involved in that process. Any questions related to School Tax rates and amounts should be addressed to the resident’s school district. The telephone number for each school district is printed on the front of the School Tax bill.

When calling the Tax Office at (516) 624-6400, or sending an email to receiveroftaxes@oysterbay-ny.gov, residents are requested to have the school district code, section, block and lot numbers of the property in question available. This information is listed on the tax bill and on the property deed.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay