Relay For Life 2023 Raises $95,000

Observer Staff
Hundreds of people walked the track of POB middle school to fundraise for ACS programs. (Photos courtesy of Barbara Mars)

On Saturday, June 3rd, the Plainview-Old Bethpage community held its 19th Relay for Life at the POB Middle School. This soul stirring American Cancer Society (ACS) event brought hundreds of people together to remember those who have lost their battle with the disease, celebrate all the survivors who are currently thriving and acknowledge the caregivers who sacrifice so much. Through various fundraisers held all year and the day of Relay, over $95,000 was raised to help fund various ACS programs.

The forces behind this annual undertaking are coordinators Jen Biren and Stephanie Ralton who work hand-in-hand with ACS senior development manager Chelsea Whitney, a small core of loyal volunteers and generous sponsors, many of whom are local POB businesses.
Jen Biren: “Each of us has our own reason for attending Relay and it is so important to continue our fight each and every year until we have a cure for all cancers. Too many friends and family have died from this horrible disease and I will Relay until there is a cure!”

Barbara delivered this year’s survivor speech.

This year’s Relay for Life Survivor Speaker was Barbara Mars, town resident and administrator for the POB Chamber of Commerce. Barbara’s message was simple: Early detection is key. She related her personal journey with breast cancer, diagnosed during the pandemic, and encouraged everyone to take charge of their health and make, and keep, their screening appointments.

Next year’s Relay for Life will be held on Saturday, June 1st. If you’re interested in volunteering or sponsoring, please contact Jen Biren jdbiren@gmail.com.

—Submitted by Barbara Mars

