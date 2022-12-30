Residents Reminded To Turn ‘Trash Into Cash’ This Holiday Season

Glass Products Returning to Town Recycling Stream.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined his colleagues in Town government Councilman Lou Imbroto, Councilwoman Laura Maier and Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato to bring good news to Town residents who receive Town recycling collection. Beginning in January, the Town will return glass to its recycling collection, allowing residents to place plastics, metals and glass all in their yellow collection pail. In addition, officials reminded residents to help turn ‘trash into cash’ by recycling cardboard, which should be bundled and placed beside recycling containers on collection day.

Supervisor Saladino said, “Residents can help protect the environment and turn trash into cash by recycling glass and cardboard boxes on their regular recycling collection day. In addition to expanding the recycling program to include additional types of plastic, we will also return glass to the recycling stream. The Town of Oyster Bay is committed to being a regional recycling leader and I thank you in advance for helping us reach that goal.”

Officials also reminded residents to bundle their cardboard and paper products beside their yellow recycling pail, either broken down and placed inside a larger box or bundled with string. Residents can expect to see individual pickups for these items, with separate collections for cardboard from other recycling.

For more information, visit www.oysterbaytown.com or call (516) 677-5848.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay