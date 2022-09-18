Rocking The Road For A Cure 13th Annual Motorcycle Run For Breast Cancer

Rocking the Road for a Cure’s 13th Annual Motorcycle Run for Breast Cancer will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. Motorcycle Run and After Party proceeds will be dedicated to the continued provision and delivery of food donations, post-surgery kits, PPE and in-home wellness services to breast cancer patients in Queens and Long Island.

Event sponsors include Order Sons of Italy in America, OSDIA NYS Grand Lodge, The Romano Foundation, AMA, Pollichino Family Foundation, American Legion Post 1066, The Richard Capri Foundation, Universal Coordinated Care, Anton Media Group, Capital Supply Company in Memory of John Ambrosini, For Our Friends Dog Rescue, Tuff Tails Animal Rescue, and American Vendetta Custom Motorcycles. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and kickstands are up at 11:30 a.m. The starting location will be at Marjorie R. Post Community Park located 451 Unqua Rd. in Massapequa. The after party, will be held at American Legion Post 1066 located at 66 Veteran’s Blvd. in Massapequa.

Registration Fees are as follows VIP Rider: $110/Passenger w/VIP Rider $25; Pre-registration is: Rider: $25/Passenger: $20;

Day-of: $30/Rider, $25/Passenger. Visit www.rockingtheroadforacure.org to pre-register, make a donation, sponsor a rider or sign up for the run.

Rocking the Road for a Cure is a nonprofit organization offering home-based health and wellness services and support to people receiving breast cancer treatment. The organization’s mission is to enhance and restore the strength, confidence and well-being of breast cancer patients. Rocking the Road for a Cure provides delivery of food donations, PPE, and post-surgery kits as well as medical case management, restorative yoga and meditation, nutritional consults, and beauty consultations, including free wigs, acupuncture and more. All services are provided by licensed professionals.

Visit www.rockingtheroadforacure.org for more information.

—Submitted by Rocking the Road for a Cure