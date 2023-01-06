Saladino Administers Oath Of Office To Newly Re-Elected Massapequa Fire Commissioner Michael Gange

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently administered the Oath of Office to Massapequa Fire Commissioner Michael Gange, who was re-elected on Wednesday, December 13, 2022. Holding the Bible is Commissioner Gange’s wife, Linda. Commissioner Gange first was elected Commissioner in 2013. He has been a member of the Massapequa Fire Department for the past 43 years and served as Chief of the Department from 1992 to 2000. Supervisor Saladino proudly led the installation, and thanked members of the volunteer fire service for their selfless dedication to the community.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay