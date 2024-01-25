Saladino and Walsh Commemorate National Wear Red Day in Oyster Bay

Employees and Residents Encouraged to Wear Red on February 2nd

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Councilwoman Vicki Walsh invite Town employees and residents across Long Island to wear red on Friday, February 2nd in recognition of the American Heart Association’s (AHA) National Wear Red Day. This initiative helps raise awareness in the fight against the nation’s number one killer of women, cardiovascular disease. As part of National Wear Red Day, Supervisor Saladino and the Town Board will illuminate Town Hall North in red.

Supervisor Saladino stated, “February is American Heart Month, and as such, the Town Board and I are proud to help unify the Town for National Wear Red Day to come together and unleash a wave of red from the Atlantic Ocean to the Long Island Sound! Cardiovascular disease continues to be a significant threat to women’s health, as nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented through awareness and early detection, and heart disease is the number one killer of women age 25 and older. As a nation, we must make every effort to reverse these statistics by supporting research and education initiatives.”

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming more lives than all cancers combined. Nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of CVD. Since 2004, the Go Red for Women movement has addressed the awareness and clinical care gaps of CVD for women. As the movement celebrates 20 years of making an impact, the Association calls on all women to take charge of their health and make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of their community.

“As women, we owe it to ourselves and our loved ones to prioritize our own health and well-being,” said Councilwoman Walsh. “It is imperative that we spread the word and raise awareness about the dangerous of heart disease, as well as stroke, which rank as the top two killers in women. To help that initiative and raise awareness, we encourage all Town employees and all residents to wear red on Friday, February 2nd.”

Additional information about National Wear Red Day and Go Red for Women is available by calling 1-888-MY-HEART or visiting www.GoRedForWomen.org.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay