Saladino Honors Grand Marshal Of The Bethpage St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino (left) recently honored Nassau County Legislator Rose Marie Walker (right), who was selected to serve as Grand Marshal of the 31st Annual Bethpage St. Patrick’s Day Parade. A lifelong resident of Hicksville and proud parent and grandparent, Legislator Walker has dedicated her career to the service of others – especially children and families. She’s worked for the Diocese of Rockville Centre, St. Stephen’s Nursery School in Hicksville, the Hicksville Union Free School District, and the Family and Children’s Association. Legislator Walker also served as an Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman from January 2004 through December 2009, where she championed initiatives to create a Veterans Service Division in the Town and expanded services and programs for seniors. Now, as a County Legislator, Legislator Walker is continuing her mission to ensure Nassau County remains a safe, affordable place for all residents to live, work, and raise a family.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay