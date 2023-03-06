Saladino Joins Birch Lane Kindergarteners For “Pick A Reading Partner” Week

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined students at Birch Lane Elementary School in Massapequa Park to celebrate Pick A Reading Partner (PARP) Week, which unites people all around the globe around a shared love of reading and literacy. After reading aloud to Ms. Signorile’s Kindergarten class, Supervisor Saladino encouraged students to continue reading and writing throughout their lives and thanked the teachers and administration of Birch Lane Elementary School for promoting literary education for all students.

–Submitted by Marta Kane, Town of Oyster Bay