Saladino & Maier Join Massapequa Chamber Of Commerce To Deliver Toys For Tots

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier joined the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce to deliver toys collected by the Chamber, its member businesses, and 7-Eleven Stores to the U.S. Marine Corps, which then distributes the toys to children and families in need. Supervisor Saladino thanked Chamber members for their generosity and commitment to putting a smile on the faces of children in need through Toys for Tots this holiday season and also recognized former President of the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce and longtime 7-11 business owner Patricia Orzano for her tireless efforts to host this initiative every year.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay