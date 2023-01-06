Saladino & Town Board Recognize Plainview Author For Charitable Efforts

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Oyster Bay Town Board recently recognized Joel Rauch, an author and retired elementary teacher from Plainview, for his charitable efforts. Mr. Rauch has written several children’s books and gave back to his community by donating the proceeds to the Mid Island Y JCC in Plainview. Supervisor Saladino presented a citation and congratulated Mr. Rauch, thanking him for his efforts and for his generosity.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay