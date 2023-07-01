Sanitation Collection Modified for Independence Day Holiday

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Lou Imbroto reminds residents that Town sanitation and S.O.R.T. Recycling collection schedules will be modified for the observance of Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4th.

“There will be no sanitation or recycling collection on Tuesday, July 4th for residents who normally receive Town service,” Councilman Imbroto said. “Residents who generally receive Town pickup on Tuesdays will have their collections done the next day, Wednesday, July 5th.”

The Councilman added that Town offices will be closed on July 4th, but beaches, parks and pools will remain open. For more information, visit the Town’s website, www.oysterbaytown.com.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay