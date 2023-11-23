Santa’s Mailboxes from North Pole Have Arrived in Town Offices

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board announce that children can send their ‘holiday wish list’ directly to Old St. Nick at the North Pole through a special network of Santa’s Mailboxes which arrived in Town facilities from the North Pole. Mailboxes will accept letters now through Friday, December 15th.

The Town of Oyster Bay will forward letters to Santa at the North Pole. Letters received by Friday, December 15th with a legible name and return address will be answered by Santa before the holiday. No postage is necessary.

Colorful red mailboxes will be accessible during regular business hours at the following locations:

Town Hall North, 54 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay

Town Hall South, 977 Hicksville Road, Massapequa

Ice Skating Center, 1001 Stewart Avenue, Bethpage

Letters can also be dropped off at the Town’s Toys for Tots ‘Cruise-Thru’ collection drive on Saturday, December 2nd, at John Burns Park in Massapequa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about Santa’s Mailboxes, call (516) 624-6380 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay