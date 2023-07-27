Sarah Grace Foundation Celebrates 20 Years Supporting Children With Cancer

The Sarah Grace Foundation for Children With Cancer, Inc. has been providing support to children with cancer for 20 years. To mark its 20th anniversary, the Foundation has continued its signature programs and introduced some new initiatives.

The Hugs for Sarah 2023 Virtual 5K ended on May 31. The third annual event featured 60 participants from across the country. Runners could complete the race on their own schedule and share a photo with the Foundation using the hashtag #HugsforSarah5k.

The 5K – or 3.1 miles race – honors Sarah, whose birthday was March 31.

Recently, the Foundation sponsored a “Spring Into Summer Walt Disney World Vacation Raffle.” The fundraiser raised more than $1900 for the Foundation, which sold 116 tickets for a chance to win a five-day, four-night stay in a Walt Disney World Deluxe Studio along with a $500 Disney gift card. The drawing was held on June 21st to coincide with the first day of summer. The winner of the raffle was Natalie Ranallo.

The Foundation recently distributed items to pediatric cancer center patients and staff including 20th anniversary drawstring backpacks and penlight flashlights symbolizing that Sarah’s light continues to shine. Additionally, the Foundation has continued its programs including The Escape Hatch, Chemo Duck, book replenishment through Sarah Grace’s Book Angels, spring and summer craft shipments and tickets to New York Mets games. One Child Life Specialist recently commented; “I just opened the package. Thank you. I am so excited to give out these Fourth of July and summer crafts immediately! They are so great, and I am so grateful to have something fun to celebrate and keep kids busy at the same time.”

One patient who recently attended a Mets game through Foundation sponsorship replied: “Thank you so much for those amazing tickets. The view from those seats was amazing to say the least. The game was a lot of fun.”

In addition to fundraising efforts, the Foundation also is supported through grant funds, and recently received another grant from the Nassau Bar Foundation, WE CARE Fund. The Foundation remains extremely grateful for the continued support.

Recently, Matt & Marissa Weippert, founders of The Sarah Grace Foundation attended the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce annual scholarship lunch and were invited to speak about the 20th anniversary of the Foundation. The Foundation was presented with a Citation from the Town of Oyster Bay in recognition for its service to children with cancer and their families.

“The Foundation’s 20th anniversary is a milestone, and it is difficult to believe we have been doing this for 20 years, but even more difficult to accept that our angel, Sarah, has been gone from us that long,” said Matt Weippert. “This year does represent a celebration, but a commemoration of a young life cut too short, and a recognition of all the positive things being done in Sarah’s memory.”

For more information on The Sarah Grace Foundation please call (516) 433-9745 or visit the Foundation’s website at www.TheSarahGraceFoundation.org. Donations or requests for information may be sent to The Sarah Grace Foundation at 17 E. Old Country Road, Unit B, PMB 202, Hicksville, NY 11801. Anyone who wishes to volunteer or provide support to the Foundation in any way may also email matt.weippert@thesarahgracefoundation.org

—Submitted by the Sarah Grace Foundation