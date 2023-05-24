School District Budget And Election Results

(Image by Vectorportal.com, CC BY)

Bethpage
Budget: Yes – 584, No – 206 (approved)
Board Election:
Michael Kelly (Incumbent) – 642 (elected)
Anna Israelton (Incumbent) – 557 (elected)

Farmingdale
Residents Approve Farmingdale School District’s 2023-2024 Budget;
Proposition I School Budget: Yes – 2296, No – 1146
(approved)
Proposition II Farmingdale Youth Council:
Yes – 2518, No – 855 (approved)
Board Election:
Dawn Luisi – 2132 (3-year term, elected)
Ralph Morales – 1996 (3-year term, elected)
Sheree Jones – 1839 (1-year term, elected)
Matt Willson—1420 (1-year term, not elected)
Parsa Karimi—1257 (1-year term, not elected)
Barbara Abboud—1161 (1-year term, not elected)

Hicksville
Prop 1 Budget: Yes – 763, No – 308 (passed)
Prop 2 Capital Reserve: Yes – 788, No – 267 (passed)
Prop 3 Gregory Museum: Yes – 781, No – 282 (passed)
Board Election:
Sunita Manjrekar – 714 (running unopposed)
Irene Carlomusto – 800 (running unopposed)
Danielle Fotopoulos – 797 (running unopposed)

Levittown
Proposition 1 Budget of $251,792,906: Yes – 1,159, No – 625 (passed)
Proposition 2 Expenditure of Funds from 2013, 2017, and 2021 Capital Reserves: Yes – 1,197, No – 520 (passed)
Proposition 3 Creation of a new 2023 Capital Reserve:
Yes – 1,165, No – 540 (passed)
Board Election:
Jennifer Messina (Incumbent) – 1205 (elected)
Michael Pappas (Incumbent) – 1310 (elected)
Phyllis Dalton – 1084 (elected)

Massapequa
Budget $227,752,358: Yes – 1,708, No – 747 (passed)
Proposition Expend from existing Capital Reserve Fund: Yes – 1,945, No – 457 (passes)
Board Election:
Cher LePre – 1,748 (3-year term, elected)
Danielle Ocuto 1,839 (3-year term, elected)

Plainedge
Prop 1 School Budget: Yes – 1,709, No – 801 (passed)
Prop 2 Capital Facilities: Yes – 1,588, No – 798 (passed)
Prop 3 Safety & Security: Yes – 1,686, No – 532 (passed)
Board Election:
Beyrouty – 1,453 (elected)
Spagnuolo – 1,204 (elected)
Prop 4: Library Budget: Yes – 1,599, No – 882 (passed)
Seat 1: Flumara – 1,501 (elected)
Seat 2: Doxsey – 1,275 (elected)

Plainview
Proposition 1 Budget $183,072,840: Yes – 1,038, No – 365 (passed)
Proposition 2 Using expenditures from existing capital reserves up to $2.86 million to fund improvements within the district: Yes – 1,137, No – 264 (passed)
Board Election:
Debbie Bernstein – 1,084 (3-year term, reelected)
Ginger Lieberman – 1,138 (3-year term, reelected)

Seaford
Budget $80,479,174: Yes – 925, No – 381 (passed)
Proposition 2 Expend from existing capital reserve fund: Yes – 966, No – 329 (passed)
Proposition 3 Expend from existing repair fund: Yes – 1,004, No – 289 (passed)
Board Election:
Jeayoung “Jimmy” Chwe – 797 (3-year term, elected)
Trisha Matulewicz – 743 (3-year term, elected)

Wantagh
Budget $89,497,546: Yes – 1,554, No – 657 (passed)
Proposition 2 Expend from existing Capital Reserve Fund: Yes – 1,584, No – 524 (passed)
Board Election:
Tara Cassidy – 1,466 (3-year term, elected)
Adam Fisher – 1,270 (3-year term, elected)

—Submitted by various Nassau county school districts

