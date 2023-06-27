School Year Wraps Up With Celebrations At Fairfield In Massapequa

The school year is closing out with a lot of energy at Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. Whether they will be back next year or heading off to middle school, June has been a time to reflect on memories.

For fifth graders, those memories stretch back to September 2017, when they walked in the doors for the first time as kindergartners. Six years later, they have learned a lot, definitely grew a lot, and made lots of friends.

The fifth grade parent committee treated them to a bagel breakfast earlier this month. In addition to bagels, there were cookies, donuts and a smoothie station. The auditorium was decked out in Fairfield’s red and black color scheme and a giant “GRAD 2023” photo backdrop on the stage.

Finally, they went out to receive their graduation gifts – a Massapequa Chiefs bag with a hoodie and their yearbook. On the back lawn, students looked excitedly at the photos and passed their yearbooks around to friends to be signed.

Third graders in Danielle McCaffery’s class spent about two weeks writing letters to their peers, which included compliments, fond memories from the year and well wishes for the future. Each student received a book to bring home that included the letters from every other classmate.

In first grade, students did an ABC countdown for the last 26 days of the school year. Beginning on May 16, there was a theme each day starting with A. Children celebrate animal day by bringing in their stuffed animals. D was dancing day, K was kindness day and for S they donned sunglasses.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District