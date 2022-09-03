Seaford Bias Incident

Seventh Squad Detectives are investigating a bias incident that was discovered on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. in Seaford.

According to detectives, officers responded to Cedar Creek Park located at 3340 Merrick Rd. Officers were notified about three swastikas located in the men’s restrooms. The etched markings were approximately 2” x 2” in size. The investigation is ongoing. Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All calls will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department