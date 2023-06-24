Seaford Junior Earns Summer Science Internship

Seaford High School junior Faith Schaefer will explore biomedical research this summer at Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. Faith was awarded a six-week internship from the Advancing Women in Science and Medicine association.

The program aims to advance career opportunities for females in science. Faith received one of two 2023 AWSM/Girl Scouts Summer Internship awards and was recently recognized at the 13th annual awards luncheon at Lincoln Center. She is very active in the scouts and has already received her Bronze and Silver Awards.

This summer, she will join a team studying neurodevelopment and neuroimmunology disorders. During the internship, which is five days a week, Faith will get to work alongside doctors and other health professionals.

Faith is enrolled in Seaford High School’s Advanced Placement Research class, which is the second part of the AP Capstone program. She looks forward to the internship experience as she considers pursing a research-focused career.

–Submitted by the Seaford School District