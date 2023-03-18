Seaford Manor Ups Its Game For Indoor Recess

Recess is meant to be a time of unstructured joy for children, and they look forward to playing, bonding with friends and getting some fresh air. But when the weather doesn’t cooperate, recess moves indoors and Seaford Manor Elementary School is making sure those days are just as enjoyable.

The school’s Shared Decision Making Committee, a collaborative group of administrators, teachers, aides and parents, came up with the idea of indoor recess carts for every classroom. The committee came up with a list of items for each grade level, then created Amazon wish lists. The school partnered with the PTA, which spearheaded fundraising efforts.

After receiving donations, the items were purchased, including arts and crafts supplies, board games, STEAM materials and more. The recess carts were assembled by Manor’s custodians and stocked by members of the committee.

“These carts will boost creativity, collaboration and imagination,” said first grade teacher Angelina Lee, a member of the Shared Decision Making Committee. “They will completely transform indoor recess for the children. The outpouring of support was truly incredible and we couldn’t have made it happen without the generous donations from our school community.”

–Submitted by the Seaford School District