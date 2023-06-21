Seaford Second Graders Are Poets And They Know It

Alice Pennisi shared one of her original works. (Contributed photos)

They read poetry, they wrote poetry and finally, they shared poetry. Seaford Manor Elementary School second graders had an audience for their lyrical masterpieces at a poetry café.

Parents and other special guests were invited into the second grade classrooms, where each student shared an original poem. There were also group performances of songs and poems.

Young poets, from left, Francesca Guigno, Ryan Kalina, Brayden Dubler and Zoie Polyzogogoulous were excited to share their poems with their special guests.

Students spent several weeks immersed in a poetry unit. They studied different poetic elements such as line breaks, metaphor, simile, repetition, rhyming and onomatopoeia. The young writers then crafted several original pieces and created poetry folders. Every child selected one to read aloud for their classmates and parents.

James Aldana was looking sharp for his poetry reading

Teachers JeanMarie Aplustille, Cortney Campo and AnneMarie Motisi explained that students tried different poetry writing techniques. They did quadrant poems where they wrote four different versions of poems on the same topics, and also captured the emotions of small but meaningful moments in their lives.

At the poetry café, students wrote about topics important to them. Many did an ode to a favorite food like pizza or ice cream, and some even wrote a tribute to a friend.

–Submitted by the Seaford School District

