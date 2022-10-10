School NewsSeaford News Seaford Seniors Commended For Academic Achievements By Observer Staff - October 9, 2022 0 4 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Seaford High School seniors Myles Schnaier and Kailly Nocera were named commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. They were recognized for their outstanding academic promise and were among approximately 34,000 high school students from the country to earn commended student status based on their performance on the PSAT, which serves as the National Merit Scholar qualifying test.(Photo courtesy of the Seaford School District)—Submitted by the Seaford School District