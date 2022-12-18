Seaford Senior’s Commitment In All Areas Nets Award

Seaford High School senior Myles Schnaier was named a school winner in the 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship competition. The award recognizes students for their outstanding achievements in academics, athletics and community service.



At Seaford High School, Schnaier has played on the varsity and junior varsity soccer teams and the JV baseball team. He is the salutatorian of the Class of 2023 and has taken some of the most rigorous classes the school has to offer, including 14 Advanced Placement courses. Schnaier also plays the trumpet in the band.

Since elementary school, he has volunteered with the Book Fairies, an organization that distributes new and gently used books to under-resourced communities on Long Island. As a junior, he organized a drive that led to the collection of more than 1,000 books.

More than 5,700 students across the country were named school winners in this year’s competition, awarded by the Heisman Trophy Trust. Schnaier will continue on for the chance to become a state winner, national finalist or national winner, which carry scholarship prizes of up to $10,000.

—Submitted by the Seaford School District