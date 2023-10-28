Seaford Singer Earns Back-to-Back All-State Selections

Already an accomplished musician, Seaford High School senior Kieran Calderaro has earned his second straight selection to the New York State School Music Association’s All-State festival. He will perform in the bass section with the jazz choir in Rochester from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

The 2023 conference will include music workshops, rehearsals and performances with student-musicians from across the state. Kieran has consistently earned All-County honors for his vocal skills since elementary school, and last year received his first All-State nod. He joined chorus as a fourth grader at Seaford Harbor Elementary School and has been singing ever since. This year, he is a member of the high school’s barbershop quartet, chorale and Viking Voices jazz choir.

His musical abilities don’t stop there. Kieran can be found on the alto saxophone in the school’s marching, jazz and pep bands, and also plays the piano. Since sixth grade, he has performed in every middle school and high school drama production, most recently portraying Inspector Kemp in “Young Frankenstein.” Outside of school, Kieran is a member of the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra’s mixed chorus and has sung at Carnegie Hall.

“I’m excited to be selected for the NYSSMA All-State festival because I work super hard in music,” he said. “Being able to sing with so many talented people is such an honor and a lot of fun.”

According to his chorus teacher, Yvonne Bendzlowicz, Kieran is one of only about 20 musicians selected to the All-State jazz choir out of more than 4,000 who auditioned. She noted that it is a significant accomplishment for a student to earn two All-State selections.

“There’s nothing he can’t do,” she said. “He’s got an incredible ear and was born with an incredible voice, a natural gift.”

Kieran is involved in multiple facets of student life at Seaford High School. Besides music and drama, he is a member of the varsity soccer team and vice president of the student council.

–Submitted by the Seaford School District