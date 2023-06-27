Seaford Students Spotlight Community Helpers In Book

A community is filled with people who do many different jobs, and first graders at Seaford Harbor Elementary School recently explored those vital roles on their way to publishing a book.

Students in Krista Clark’s class recently created a book about community helpers. Together, they came up with a list of important jobs and then each child was tasked with selecting a community helper, doing research and writing about it. Students used digital books from Epic for their research.

But Ms. Clark’s class book also had a little mystery to it. The young authors wrote clues based on job responsibilities, attire and other characteristics. The reader can then guess what the job is and turn the page to find out. Each student drew an illustration of the community helper, which included chefs, doctors, emergency responders, lifeguards, pilots, soldiers, teachers and more.

For more than 20 years, Ms. Clark’s classes have published a book. Every year the topic changes and past books have been about the alphabet, animals and the Earth. Students could buy hard- or soft-cover copies of the book as a keepsake and the class also donated a copy to the Harbor School library.

–Submitted by the Seaford School District