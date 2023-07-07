Seaford’s 2023 Patriot Award Winners Exemplify Good Character

The Patriot Award is one of the most prestigious honors that a Seaford High School graduate can receive, and this year it was presented to five well-deserving seniors. Ryan Baldwin, Will Cascio, Billy Kind, Nicole Nietsch and Jamie Young were announced as this year’s recipients at the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony on June 24 at the John Cranford Adams Playhouse at Hofstra University.

The award is presented annually by the Seaford 9/11 Memorial Committee in honor of the five Seaford High School graduates who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks – Timothy Haskell (Class of 1982), Thomas Haskell (1985), John Perry (1982), Robert Sliwak (1977) and Michael Wittenstein (1985). This was the 22nd annual presentation of the Patriot Award, which recognizes students who demonstrate service, character and commitment.

With the addition of this year’s five recipients, the honor has now been bestowed upon 112 Seaford graduates, who have collectively received more than $245,000 in scholarship money. Seaford 9/11 Memorial Committee President Ken Haskell, brother of Thomas and Timothy, announced the five award recipients, who will have their names added to the high school’s Patriot Award plaque. Committee member Thomas Condon, a retired Seaford administrator, explained the history and significance of the Patriot Award.

Billy, Jamie, Nicole, Ryan and Will were selected from more than 40 applicants. In addition to being recognized at graduation, they were honored at the annual Patriot Award dinner on June 26 at the Crest Hollow Country Club.

–Submitted by the Seaford School District