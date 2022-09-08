Seaford’s Athletes Put Academics First

Seaford High School was named a Scholar-Athlete School of Distinction for the 2021-22 by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. This honor is a tribute to the impressive academic performance by Seaford’s varsity athletes during the three sports seasons.



Schools earn School of Distinction status by having 100 percent of its varsity teams receive the scholar-athlete team award during the respective seasons. To be a Scholar-Athlete team, the grade point average of 75 percent of the roster must be 90 or better. All Seaford teams reached this milestone in the fall 2021, winter 2022 and spring 2022 seasons.

All students on a varsity team with a GPA of at least 90 receive a scholar-athlete pin.

Kevin Witt, Seaford’s director of physical education, athletics and health, said this recognition is a testament to the school’s athletes who overcame the challenges of the pandemic to achieve high marks in their classes.

“Academics are our primary focus,” Witt said. “All of our student-athletes know that they are students first. It was quite an accomplishment to become a School of Distinction because the criteria is a challenging one to achieve.”

—Submitted by the Seaford School District