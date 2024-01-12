Senator Steve Rhoads to Host a Scam Prevention Seminar in Levittown

What:              

Join New York State Senator Steve Rhoads, New York State Assemblymen John Mikulin, Dave McDonough, and Nassau County Legislators John Ferretti and Tom McKevitt for a Scam Prevention Seminar. They will be joined by experts from the Nassau County Office of Crime Victim Advocate, Family & Children’s Association, and Nassau County Police Department who will explain what you need to be aware of, how to identify scams, how to report and recover from a scam, and how to keep yourself from becoming the victim of identity theft. Please call Senator Rhoads’ District Office at 516-882-0630 to RSVP.

Where:            

Levittown Public Library – 1 Bluegrass Lane – Levittown, NY 11756

When            

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 11:00am

Who              

  • New York State Senator Steve Rhoads
  • New York State Assemblyman John Mikulin
  • New York State Assemblyman Dave McDonough
  • Nassau County Legislator John Ferretti
  • Nassau County Legislator Tom McKevitt
  • Nassau County Police Department
  • Nassau County Office of Crime Victim Advocate
  • Family & Children’s Association

–Submitted by the Office of New York State Senator Steve Rhoads

