Senator Steve Rhoads to Host a Scam Prevention Seminar in Levittown

What:
Join New York State Senator Steve Rhoads, New York State Assemblymen John Mikulin, Dave McDonough, and Nassau County Legislators John Ferretti and Tom McKevitt for a Scam Prevention Seminar. They will be joined by experts from the Nassau County Office of Crime Victim Advocate, Family & Children’s Association, and Nassau County Police Department who will explain what you need to be aware of, how to identify scams, how to report and recover from a scam, and how to keep yourself from becoming the victim of identity theft. Please call Senator Rhoads’ District Office at 516-882-0630 to RSVP.
Where:
Levittown Public Library – 1 Bluegrass Lane – Levittown, NY 11756
When:
Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 11:00am
Who:
- New York State Senator Steve Rhoads
- New York State Assemblyman John Mikulin
- New York State Assemblyman Dave McDonough
- Nassau County Legislator John Ferretti
- Nassau County Legislator Tom McKevitt
- Nassau County Police Department
- Nassau County Office of Crime Victim Advocate
- Family & Children’s Association
–Submitted by the Office of New York State Senator Steve Rhoads