Senator Steve Rhoads to Host a Scam Prevention Seminar in Levittown

What:

Join New York State Senator Steve Rhoads, New York State Assemblymen John Mikulin, Dave McDonough, and Nassau County Legislators John Ferretti and Tom McKevitt for a Scam Prevention Seminar. They will be joined by experts from the Nassau County Office of Crime Victim Advocate, Family & Children’s Association, and Nassau County Police Department who will explain what you need to be aware of, how to identify scams, how to report and recover from a scam, and how to keep yourself from becoming the victim of identity theft. Please call Senator Rhoads’ District Office at 516-882-0630 to RSVP.

Where:

Levittown Public Library – 1 Bluegrass Lane – Levittown, NY 11756

When:

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 11:00am

Who:

New York State Senator Steve Rhoads

New York State Assemblyman John Mikulin

New York State Assemblyman Dave McDonough

Nassau County Legislator John Ferretti

Nassau County Legislator Tom McKevitt

Nassau County Police Department

Nassau County Office of Crime Victim Advocate

Family & Children’s Association

–Submitted by the Office of New York State Senator Steve Rhoads