Service To Students Is Celebrated In Seaford

The Seaford Board of Education celebrated administrators, teachers and staff for various career milestones at a recent summer meeting. Additionally, two departing board members were recognized for their volunteer service.

The district honored 14 retiring staff members for their careers in Seaford schools. This year’s retirees include Margaret Glancy and Laura Liepa (Harbor Elementary School), Susan Henle, Anna Lattazzio, Marianne Lombardi and Susan Mineo (Manor Elementary School), Michael Flynn and Anne Harlukowicz (middle school), Janine Cupo, Doris Evans and Karen Lazicky (high school) and Thomas Barrett, Janet Hoffman and Thomas Lynch (central office).

Administrators, including Superintendent Dr. Adele Pecora, principals, assistant principals and directors, spoke about each retiree and their contributions to the school district. The honorees were gifted a plaque and silver apple.

Dr. Pecora recognized board of education trustees Stacie Stark and Natalie Pedisich for their service at their final public board meeting. Ms. Stark served on the board for nine years, including time as president and vice president, and Ms. Pedisich was a trustee for the past six years.

Tenure was granted to 15 Seaford educators including two administrators, Assistant Director for Pupil Personnel Services Joane Vincent and Director of Physical Education, Health and Athletics Kevin Witt. Teachers earning tenure were Melanie Bien, Marisa DeGroff and Brooke DeSanto (Harbor), Jamie Flannery, Meghan Hunt, Angelina Lee, Tara Page and Kristin Whitman (Manor), Sarah Busch, Nicholas Coacci, Matthew Dolan and Danyi Hamilton (middle school) and Mary Lang (high school).

During speeches, building administrators highlighted the accomplishments of their young teachers. Each newly-tenured educator was also presented with a green apple.

Dr. Pecora also introduced several new teachers who have been recently hired and will be joining the Seaford staff for the 2023-24 school year.

–Submitted by the Seaford School District