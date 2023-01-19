On Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022., a program was held in the parking lot of the Mid Island Y JCC in Plainview to Shine A Light on antisemitism. Antisemitism has, unfortunately, been intensifying through social media and pop culture.

During Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, Shine A Light has become a way for communities and elected officials to make the public aware of different forms of antisemitism and to speak out against it.

A Menorah was lit to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah during the event.

More than 200 people showed up to support this program including numerous dignitaries, politicians and organizations. In addition to the speakers, there were giveaways as well as entertainment including a DJ, and firemen on top of a fire truck where they dispensed candy to children.

—Submitted by Edward Freeberg, member of the Jewish War Veterans