Shining A Light On Science And The Arts In Levittown

The Levittown School District honored standout students in art, music and science at a recent board of education meeting.

Kevin McDermott, director of science and technology, recognized middle school and high school students for their participation in Science Olympiad tournaments and science research competitions. The Science Olympiad team at Jonas Salk Middle School placed second in the Nassau County regional competition, its highest finish ever. Wisdom Lane’s team placed third, and also finished 17th in the state.

Division Avenue High School’s Science Olympiad team garnered third place in the high school-level regional competition. From MacArthur High School, science research students were recognized for their success in a variety of competitions, including the Long Island Science Bowl, Long Island Brain Bee, Long Island Youth Summit, NASA Power to Explore, New York Chemagination and the Toshiba ExploraVision.

Frank Creter, director of fine arts, announced the elementary and secondary students who were selected to honors music ensembles this year, including NMEA All-County, NYSSMA All-State and Long Island String Festival Association. He also recognized Division Avenue High School students Grace Marazzo and Abigail Montes for their participation in the ASA All-County art exhibit and the Long Island’s Best Young Artists show at the Heckscher Museum.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools