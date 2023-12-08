Significant Milestone Achieved

Howitt Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society Welcomes New Members

Howitt Middle School teacher Mrs. Jacquelyn Merlo welcomes students into the National Junior Honor Society (Contributed photo)

On November 13th, Howitt Middle School’s chapter of the National Junior Honor Society proudly inducted 161 outstanding new members, each of whom embodies the virtues of scholarship, service, leadership, citizenship, and character. These students are not only enrolled in rigorous classes, but they also manage to participate in various clubs, sports, and extracurricular activities. We extend our warmest congratulations to these remarkable students and their families on a job well done.

–Submitted by the Farmingdale Union Free School District

