South Farmingdale Water District Teams Up With Long Island Cares

The South Farmingdale Water District (SFWD) is an official food drive drop-off site for Long Island Cares. The SFWD serves the communities of South Farmingdale, North Massapequa and parts of Bethpage, Seaford and Massapequa Park.

The SFWD encourages community members to make food donations this holiday season at the Long Island Cares drop-off site at the water district headquarters. Help us to help others by making a food donation. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November 2022 through December 2022. The South Farmingdale Water District is located at 40 Langdon Rd. in Farmingdale.

Top 10 most needed items are:

Cereals

Low-fat, boxed and non-refrigerated milk

Canned vegetables

White rice

Cooking oil

Pasta, tomato sauce

Canned meat, poultry, fish

Peanut butter

Jelly, jam and spreadable fruit

Please—no glass jars. Food insecurity is very high on Long Island. Call 631-582-(FOOD) and if you or someone you know is experiencing a troubling time, call 631–582-3663 (FOOD).

—Submitted by the South Farmingdale Water District