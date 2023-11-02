Special Public Skating Sessions For Veterans Day

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Vicki Walsh announced that residents looking for a fun way to spend their Veterans Day Holiday can head to the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, where special Public Skating Sessions will be in place, offering extended skating opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities.

“For a fun, family-friendly activity, residents can head to the Town’s state-of-the-art Ice Skating Center in Bethpage which will offer extended hours throughout the day on Friday, November 10th, when many schools are off in recognition of Veterans Day,” said Councilwoman Walsh.

Extended public sessions will be offered on Friday, November 10th, at the following times:

1pm to 3pm 3:30pm to 5:30pm 8:30pm to 10:30pm



The Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center is located at Bethpage Community Park at 1001 Stewart Avenue, in Bethpage. For more information, including information about the Town’s Youth Ice Hockey Program, figure skating, or general skating sessions, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/ice.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay