Sports Options Grow At Massapequa’s Berner Middle School

There are now more athletic opportunities for sports-minded students at Berner Middle School in Massapequa. The district has created a competitive cheerleading team and an expansion of its intramural program.

The new cheerleading team is a response to student interest and will be open to seventh- and eighth-graders in the Winter 1 sports season. Middle schools in Nassau County have two winter seasons.



Shannon McEntee, the district’s director of physical education, health, athletics and recreation, said that this will provide a feeder program for the competitive junior varsity and varsity teams at the high school level.

The cheerleading program at Berner will primarily compete in tournaments. McEntee said that the middle school cheerleading season typically features three full-day competitions, which numerous schools attend.

“Any addition to our athletic program is really exciting,” she said. “Our new middle school cheerleaders are going to get exposure to being scored, the length of tournaments and how they are run. It definitely supports our secondary program.”

The request from students for a cheerleading team prompted a review of the entire Berner athletic program, to see if there were any additional opportunities that could be offered. That led to the expansion of the after school intramural program. Traditionally, the intramural program has been offered only to sixth-grade students, it is now available to seventh- and eighth-grade students wishing to participate.

Superintendent Dr. William Brennan explained that although students in grades 7 and 8 have the opportunity to join teams, some want to play sports in a less competitive environment and intramurals are the perfect opportunity for that. He is thrilled that many have already taken advantage of the expanded program, which has included sports such as flag football, soccer and Spikeball in the Berner gym and on the athletic fields.

“It’s having fun with all of our buddies and being able to play against each other,” eighth-grader Colin Doherty said during a recent game of flag football on the turf.

Seventh-grader Chase Gerula, who was in the same flag football game, plays baseball competitively, but was looking for a chance to play other sports more informally during the other seasons. Through Berner’s expanded intramural program, he’s made new friends.

“It definitely creates opportunities to meet new kids,” Gerula said. “Kids might find an interest in a new sport, too.”

Ed Hoffman, Berner’s chairperson for physical education and athletics, said that students in grades 6-8 have always been allowed to use the fitness center after school, but sports activities were limited to just sixth grade. Physical education teachers made seventh- and eighth-graders aware of expanded intramurals during their classes and sought input for activities.

“We’re basing our sports that we do in intramurals on the feedback we get from students,” Hoffman said. “We want to offer the sports that they want to play.”

