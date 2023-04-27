In Massapequa:

Residents and parents can help prevent prescription drug misuse by turning in unused or expired medication for safe disposal at Massapequa Takes Action Coalition’s (MTAC) Spring Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 29th from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Massapequa High School East Driveway – District Office Parking Lot.

MTAC is working together with our nation’s annual drug take back program along with its Sector Partners, the Massapequa Elks Lodge #2162, Massapequa Public Schools and Nassau County Police Department to promote healthy families in the Massapequas.

Instructions for drug take back: keep all medications in original containers; block out name for anonymity – do not cross out medication information. Please note: syringes & sharps WILL be accepted in collaboration with Community Action for Social Justice (CASJ) . Unable to attend? Residents can drop off unused or expired meds (no liquids or ointments) any time/day at any Nassau County Police Department Precinct.

In Levittown:

The Levittown Community Action Coalition (LCAC) has scheduled their Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 29th, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Wisdom Lane Middle School, 120 Center Lane, Levittown, in partnership with the Hispanic Alliance for Prevention.

The program is anonymous and the coalition is asking that all personal information be removed from the label to ensure privacy. Liquid medications and syringes will not be accepted at this event; however, acceptable medications can be anonymously dropped off anytime at all Nassau County Police Precincts and LCAC will provide resources on syringe drop-off locations. If you cannot make Saturday’s event, residents can drop off medications at the 8th Precinct at 299 Hicksville Road in Bethpage.

—Submitted by MTAC and LCAC