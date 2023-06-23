Spring News: The United Teachers of Island Trees

By Brittany Lahti

It is hard to believe that the 2022-2023 school year has come to an end.

Throughout May and June, the United Teachers of Island Trees have been working hard

to make a difference in the lives of the students and family members within the

community. Below are just some of the many amazing things that students and teachers

have accomplished during the last two months of the school year.

In May, all first grade students at J. Fred Sparke Elementary School competed in

the First in Math competition. Three students came in first place and became Regional

Champions. On May 20th, they traveled with their family members and proud teachers,

Mrs. Collier and Mrs. Schramm, to Albany, NY. Students and teachers worked extremely

hard to publish writing and pieces of artwork that were displayed at the Authors and

Artists night. Many families attended and enjoyed their child’s work displayed

throughout the building. Finally, two wonderful teachers, Mrs. Kern and Mrs. Conklin

were honored at Senior Awards Night for making a tremendous impact on a senior’s life.

Students and teachers have been busy at Michael F. Stokes Elementary School during the months of May and June. In May, students in second through fourth grade enjoyed field day, planned by Mr. Rao and Mr. Schneider. Students participated in a friendly competition of Tug of War, Tag, Connect Four and Yahtzee. Students in Ms.

Fabrizio and Ms. Cerullo’s second grade class welcomed the special ladies in their lives in for a Mother’s Day Poetry Reading.

The students worked on various poems such as

cinquains, shape, and repetition. The students then chose a poem to publish and read aloud it front of the very special guests. A good time was had, and tears were shed by all. On May 16th, the annual Literacy and Arts Expo took place at Stokes Elementary School. Art teacher, Ms. Kozloff, as well as the students and teachers worked hard to prepare a self portrait and two pieces of writing that were displayed through the hallways of the elementary school. Fourth grade band teacher, Ms. Vasco also worked with students to prepare different songs that were performed in the halls as community members enjoyed the art work and writing hanging throughout the halls. On May 18th, Ms. Lahti and Mrs. Winter led a workshop for parents, providing strategies on how parents can encourage their children at home, understanding the purpose behind their child’s behavior and how to help their child succeed academically at home. Students in fourth grade have been reflecting on their time at Stokes Elementary School and wanted to show their appreciation and pay it forward. They decided to give back to their school by planting a tree that can grow and thrive, just as they did while at Stokes. This year’s fourth grade class will be planting a Japanese red maple tree to adorn the school-sign garden bed. Students in the fourth grade band, led by Ms. Vasco worked hard to prepare for the Memorial Day Parade and the Stokes Elementary School third

annual in-school parade.

The students and staff members at Stokes have been working hard during before

school clubs as well. Second and third grade students in the Service Leadership Club

hosted a supply drive for the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter. In addition, students

created flower decorations that will be hung around the shelter. Finally, students wrote

persuasive essays from the animal’s perspective with reasons why they should be

adopted. Third and fourth grade students in the Bulldog Press recently entered the

Nassau Reading Council’s Young Authors’ Contest. Each entrant wrote a personal

narrative derived from their own experience. Students in the fourth grade Leadership

Club visited the Farmingdale Adult Day Case and talked with, sang to, and played

games with guests with Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia to brighten their day. Prior

to the visit, they made signs and cards with cheerful messages as keepsakes for the

guests. Students in the fourth grade recently provided a tour to future second grade

students from Sparke Elementary School. Finally, the fourth grade Leadership Club

hosted a Bulldog Gram and bracelet fundraiser to contribute money to the PTA to help

with future school events and yearbook costs. ENL teachers Mrs. Anderson and Ms.

Herman, led a before school club for second, third and fourth grade ENL students. This

club helped engage and support students in their English language development.

Students were provided with additional scaffolding in all domains of the acquisition

process such as speaking, listening, reading, and writing. They spent mornings

engaged in fun and empowering instruction to continue their growth and achievement

on the NYSESLAT.

At Island Trees Memorial Middle School, fifth grade teacher Ms. Stanley

collaborated with the library media specialist, Ms. Lauber during her science classes.

Students researched an ecosystem of their choice using library databases. Along with

their research piece, students created their ecosystem using shoeboxes and other craft

materials. Both science classes learned important ways that they can protect their

ecosystem. This research project is aligned with the Next Generation Science

Standards. Three of Island Trees Memorial Middle School’s Science Enrichment teams

have been recognized as Regional Finalists in the eCybermission STEM Competition. This means that Island Trees Memorial Middle School has the top three 1st Place Winning Teams in the 8th grade and in the Northeast region. Each student has been awarded a $2,000 savings bond and has gained knowledge and experience in

conducting scientific research. Congratulations to Science Enrichment students including Collin Bassemir, Jeremiah Khokhar, Cindy Portillo Hernandez, Zenobia Shaikh, Jayden Mahoney, Daman Jimbo, Adam Mabrouk, Ethan Teo, Lucas Gutierrez-Rothstein, Alejandro Arroyo, and Peyton Hoyos, teachers Ms. Rosenking and Ms. Goldstein for their leadership, and Mrs. Anderson, Science Coordinator for her

leadership and ongoing support. On May 11, ITMMS hosted its first ever International

Night. Middle School teachers collaborated with 7th and 8th graders to present 23

cultures to families of students in kindergarten through grade six. Activities included

various types of music, virtual field trips, artifacts, games, crafts, dance, and delicious

food. It was an exciting and memorable night for all!

On May 15th, the National Junior Art Honor Society hosted their induction ceremony. Advisors Mrs. McNally and Mrs. Bunster hosted the ceremony for this year’s inductees into the Memorial Middle School’s chapter of the National Junior Art Honor Society. The guest speaker, high school art teacher Ms. Elise Weber, spoke of her personal art journey and welcomed these students as her future students. Families, friends, and teachers of the inductees attended the event and celebrated these talented and dedicated artists. In addition, on May 15th, the middle school hosted their annual Arts Expo.

Representing the art department, Mrs. Karen McNally and Ms.Kaitlyn Matalvich displayed over 500 pieces of artwork. Every art student in grades, 5, 6, 7, and 8 chose their proudest work to display. Students choose either a 2D and 3D piece. Families, friends, and teachers of each student were invited to this creative evening event. On June 25th, the sixth annual

Golden Art Awards Ceremony was held. Select middle school art students received the

Golden Art Award for the school year 2022-2023. These students have been selected

by their art teachers, Mrs. McNally and Ms. Matavich for their detailed and creative

works of art. The student artwork is honored at a ceremony where the students will

receive an award and be granted a place in our hall of fame art gallery for the upcoming

school year. This year’s winners include 21 students from grades 5, 6, 7, and 8. We

are thrilled to have their work on display for all to visit during the 2023-2024 school year.

This Spring, fifth grade students headed to Cold Spring Harbor to gain a hands-on

approach to animals and their habitats at the Fish Hatchery. Students learned about

animal adaptations, collected pond specimens and closely observed them under

microscopes in addition to a hike throughout Long Island’s very own nature trail. The

memorable day outdoors would not have been possible without the fifth grade’s team of

teachers’ hard work and preparation. The Math Olympiad Club wrapped up another

successful year under the leadership of Ms. Gustafson. Having worked very hard

throughout the year, fifth grader, Brian Morgan took home top prize in the fifth & sixth

grade division. In the end, it all “added up” to one great club! Fifth graders in Mrs.

Gonzalez’s & Ms. Citrano’s Social Studies classes took economics to a whole new level.

Entering the business world as entrepreneurs, the students partnered up and opened a

business in which they experienced real world scenarios including supply & demand,

income & expenses, as well as profit and loss. Based on the success of their

businesses, we have many budding entrepreneurs ready to take the world by storm!

The New Entrant Screening Team welcomed our 2023-2024 Kindergarten students as

well as any new student to the district during our screening process from June 26th to

June 30th. It was so much fun to meet and welcome new families to our amazing

district! Finally, Island Trees Memorial Middle School counselor, Alison Hoffman,

organized the 22nd annual “Personal Best” award ceremony. Teachers nominated

students to be recognized at the ceremony. The students honored have shown

significant improvement in an area of school performance and may not qualify for the

more traditional school awards. It is an unforgettable ceremony for teachers, students,

and parents!

At Island Trees High School, teachers Jessica Loehr and Brittany Skudder

organized a blood drive for the New York Blood Center. Fifty-five units of blood were

collected to save over 165 lives. On May 17th, twenty-five teachers were trained in the

Beautiful Me program. Those teachers then facilitated the Beautiful Me program for

outgoing senior girls on May 31st. The Beautiful Me program is a self-esteem and

empowerment program for female students that was developed and sponsored by the

Hance Family Foundation. Teachers Hector Aristy, Hannah Klein and Melissa Martinez

viewed and evaluated the New York State Seal of Biliteracy presentations during the

Spring. Twelve students have earned this special Seal for their diploma which certifies

their biliteracy in English and another world language. Mr. Aristy and Ms. Klein worked

with students throughout the year, arranged for interpreters, coordinated language

assessment, and mentored the students on their projects. Middle School and High

School Teachers Ms. Alahverdian, Ms. Cortes, and Ms. Hassell created and presented

two teen Active Parenting sessions in May. Many secondary parents from the district

were in attendance. Child Development students created and shared Earth Day lessons

with students at Sparke Elementary School. The high school is excited to announce that

Fun Fridays are back! High school students have been planning lessons and running

four week educational programs for twelve nursery school students in the district. Every

college child development student has been paired with an elementary teacher to

shadow and learn from them. Teacher Cynthia Marcus Smith took the High School

Chorus on a field trip to NYC. The students participated in a Broadway workshop where

they worked with a Broadway music director and actor to learn a song from Wicked

along with the accompanying choreography. The students then attended the new Tony

nominated musical Kimberly Akimbo. The Island Trees School District has once again been designated as one of the NAMM Foundation’s Best Communities in Music Education. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Cynthia Marcus Smith, District Music Chairperson, answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas. Finally, thanks to the generosity of many teachers, a college-bound senior will receive the Dr. Robert N. Kohl Scholarship Award.

We cannot wait to share the great things that the students and teachers within

the Island Trees School District accomplish during the 2023-2024 academic school

year. We thank the community for your continued support!