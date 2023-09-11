Stars and Stripes Forever

Farmingdale Siblings Honor 9/11 Victims with Touching Flag Display

The tragedy of September 11th, 2001, is a day that will forever be etched in the memories of those who lived through it. Even though it has been two decades since that horrific day, the memories of the victims and the heroism of the first responders continue to inspire people worldwide.

For young Daler’s Mary, Conor, Jason, and Faith Carroll, the events of September 11th deeply impacted them, even though they were not yet born. They learned about that day’s devastation and heroism through school, news, and family stories. Wanting to do something to honor the fallen and ensure that their memory lives on, they came up with a plan.

The siblings created an Amazon wishlist and asked the Farmingdale community to donate flags. The response was overwhelming, with thousands of flags delivered to the Carroll house. The siblings then placed the flags outside their school buildings, Howitt Middle School and Saltzman East Memorial.

This wasn’t the first time the Carroll siblings had honored the victims. They had previously

started a tradition in their old school district, and after moving to Farmingdale, they wanted to continue it. Their dedication to remembering the victims and honoring the first responders has touched the hearts of many in their community, and their act of kindness and remembrance is a beautiful reminder of the resilience and compassion of the human spirit.

As we reflect on the events of September 11th, let us remember the victims and their families, as well as the first responders who risked their lives to save others. Let us also take inspiration from the Carroll siblings’ actions, find ways to honor the fallen, and promote kindness and compassion in our communities.

