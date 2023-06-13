Students, Staff Donate Hundreds Of Boxes Of Cereal To Local Charity

The students and staff at Judy Jacobs Parkway Elementary School recently teamed up to fight hunger for their second-annual cereal box “Domino Day” celebration. Together they gathered hundreds of boxes of cereal and organized them into an enormous chain of dominos that snaked throughout the building.

Once the chain of dominos was toppled, the boxes were then donated to the Rudman Food Pantry at the Mid-Island Y JCC. The event highlights the domino effect of giving back to the community. It was organized through the Judy Jacobs Parkway PTA.

“This is a heartwarming initiative to teach students about the importance of kindness, community service and giving back,” said JJP Principal Joanna Clampitt. “This project has been a tremendous success, and we could not be prouder of our students and staff for their involvement.”

–Submitted by the Plainview School District