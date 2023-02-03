Students Step To The Beat At East Broadway

Students at East Broadway Elementary School in the Levittown Public School District enjoyed an intricate dancing lesson in January.

Dancing educators from Dancing Classrooms L.I. visited the school and prepared a makeshift dancefloor in the front lobby. Students started out by learning the basics steps that make up Cuban merengue dancing. Once they learned the moves, boys and girls partnered up and danced to Cuban music. The dancing lessons helped students grow their confidence while picking up a new skill.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools