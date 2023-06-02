Summit Lane Saves Lives Through Blood Donation

Student volunteers assisted in the hosting of a blood drive at Summit Lane Elementary School in the Levittown Public School District. All residents of Levittown and beyond were invited to visit Summit Lane after school hours to donate blood facilitated by the New York Blood Center as part of the Little Doctors Program. Student volunteers directed guests on where to go to while donning Little Doctors T-shirts. From the 39 donations received, 117 lives will be saved. Blood donors also received thank-you cards handmade by students. The annual event made its return to Summit Lane this year and will continue to be offered in the years to come.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools