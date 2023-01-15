Supervisor Saladino Swears In Massapequa Water District Commissioner

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino administered the Oath of Office to Massapequa Water District Commissioner Raymond Averna, who was elected to a 5th term on Wednesday, December 13th. Pictured from left to right are: Massapequa Water Commissioner Michael Mazzola, Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Maria Averna (wife of Raymond Averna), Massapequa Water Commissioner Raymond Averna, and Massapequa Water Commissioner Thomas McCarthy.

“Keeping our water supply safe and plentiful is of the utmost importance for all water districts, and Massapequa is fortunate to have top-level professionals serving as Commissioners,” Supervisor Saladino stated. “Commissioner Averna has always exhibited a tremendous dedication to his community and shows that his top priority is protecting the well-being of residents I congratulate Raymond on his re-election.”

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay