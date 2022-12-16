Plainview-Old Bethpage News T.J. Maxx Opens In Plainview By Observer Staff - December 16, 2022 0 7 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) recently joined with store managers Teri Thurin (left) and Katrina Bloomfield (far right), the Plainview business community, and patrons to celebrate the grand opening of T.J. Maxx in Plainview. Located at 401 S Oyster Bay Rd., the store will be the cornerstone of the newly renovated Woodbury Plaza, which underwent a $5 million makeover. “T.J. Maxx opening its doors in Plainview marks an important milestone in the history of a shopping center that has provided key resources and opportunities for the Plainview community and its residents for many decades,” Legislator Drucker said. “It was a pleasure to be a part of this celebration, and I wish all of the business owners at Woodbury Plaza tremendous success in the months and years ahead.”(Photo courtesy of the office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker)—Submitted by the office of Legislator Arnold W. Druker