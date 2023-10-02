Tashlich Ceremony At Wantagh Park Boat Slip

Tashlich comes from the Hebrew word meaning “to cast,” referring to the intent to cast away our sins via river/ocean water. Jewish mysticism teaches that water corresponds to the attribute of kindness. During the New Year celebrations we beseech our Creator to treat us with kindness. Moreover, water with fish is optimal since fish are not subject to the “evil eye” and are also known to have many offspring. Fish do not have eyelids, so their eyes are always open. The “eyes” of the Almighty watches and constantly protects each and every one of us.