Thank You For Your Utter Lack Of Service

I am referring to the abysmal decline of even a modicum of customer service this country has experienced since, oh hell, the 1980s? And fear not, I am not going to reference the battles of attrition we have all fought at the hands of overseas phone banks whose customer service reps, though polite, are fairly unintelligible. This is about American companies and American employees. This is a homegrown problem and not only is it not going away, but it seems to be getting worse.

I’ll start with tipping because that is the very essence of recognizing any kind of customer service. I have been in every state in this great collection of states we have thrown together and if I have learned one thing, it is that nobody outside the states of New York and New Jersey and some major cities has the faintest idea on how to tip, when to tip, why to tip, etc.

Where did you learn the rules of tipping? Well, of course, from your Dad. He had the wallet, he laid it out. You watched and you learned. I know the numbers have changed but the paradigm remains. Whether it be Domenico’s or the China Moon—it was five bucks for good service, two bucks for bad. The difference was calculated in Dad’s head, but he was not a cheap man and he seemed to know what he was doing.

“Why only two bucks, Dad?”

“Because the service was terrible.”

“Then why give him anything?”

“Because he just might be having a bad day and I don’t want to add to it.”

That’s a good lesson, considering at the time that 5 bucks was more than half his hourly wage. The point is: Good Service? Tip. Bad Service? Tip. But Tip!

We tip because our mercurial economic system has established that some workers who are toiling below the minimum wage can have their income augmented by gratuities. All in all, we tip because we are obliged to in certain situations and occupations, and they are as follows:

Cab Drivers: You damn well better. Nobody in the whole of NY has a tougher job. And I don’t care how many tamblas or balalaikas are blasting on the radio or how many consonants are in their nameplate. These guys are busting their butts daily and sometimes risking their lives to get you 11 blocks up the road.

Barbers & Hair Stylists: This is a must. Unless you want to come out looking like the Unabomber, give these men and women some love. On top of that, they have to listen your endless litany while you sit in that chair, and that in itself is worth a few extra bucks.

Mailmen, Milkmen & Garbage Men: Crack the wallet or purse. All of the above. But these tips are seasonal and subject to how your mom or dad paradigm operated. For Bob The Mailman, every Christmas Mom and Dad had an envelope ready and Bob was also invited into the house for a “Bracer.” This was a tonic against the cold. And since my Dad was not the only one giving Mailman Bob an envelope and a bracer (so was Mr. Hays and Mr. Nelson and Mr. Bernabo and Mr. Creamer) that guy was pie-eyed by the time he reached the end of the block. Bob the Mailman; a Great American.

Milkman and Garbage Men were unpredictable in their arrivals so you just left a note and a bottle. This ensured two things — the milk was cold and your trash cans were actually placed back on the sidewalk instead of unceremoniously tossed into the street. They DO remember. Dad actually would put a bottle, wrapped in a red ribbon, inside the trash can so that when these guys opened the lid the gift was there. Dad had class.

When and where do you tip? You tip when you are sitting down. You do not tip when you are standing, unless it is at the bar. And you tip where you feel some young person (in NYC usually an actor or dancer) is giving you the best damn service they can muster up between auditions and denials. Look in their eyes. You can see their hunger and donate to that cause.

Folks, it’s your money. You deserve to get your due value and service from any expenditure.

By Douglas Delaney, All Rights Reserved 2023

Douglas Delaney is a Levittown native and an award-winning author of fiction, non-fiction (Tower Dog: Life Inside the Deadliest Job in Ameria, theater (The Last 10 Miles of Avery J. Coping) and cinema (All Roads Lead Home.)

Doug’s documentary on the Levittown Red Devils (The Devils You Knew) is in the final stages of production and his latest written work regarding life growing up on Long Island is available on Substack.